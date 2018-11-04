Oahu seeks to go green: New website tracks city’s goal of planting 100K trees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In celebration of Arbor Day, city officials unveiled a new website Saturday that maps tree plantings across Oahu.
The site allows residents to track the city’s goal of planting 100,000 trees across Oahu by 2025.
If you plant a new tree, you can go to the site and locate exactly where you planted it.
You can also post a picture of the tree and share what motivated you to plant it.
“One of the most important things we can do around climate change is make sure we got all these trees helping us out in the fight so they can absorb carbon dioxide, they can absorb floodwaters,” said Chief Resiliency Officer John Stanbro. “There’s a million different things trees do for us.”
The annual Arbor Day Festival was held Saturday at Foster Botanical Garden and attendees were invited to take home a tree sampling.
City officials are also aiming to increase Honolulu’s urban tree canopy coverage to 35 percent by 2035.
