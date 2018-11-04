LIVE BLOG: Hawaii vs. Utah State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 1ST QUARTER: 0:04
UTAH STATE TOUCHDOWN!
- The Warriors defense stood tall on third down, but the Aggies go for it on fourth and find the end zone. Beautiful run by Love on the keeper and now it’s 28-3 for Utah State as the first quarter comes to a close.
—
1ST QUARTER: 2:00
- This Aggies offense is scary good (and efficient.) They’re already in the red zone. Will the Warriors defense get a stop?
—
1ST QUARTER: 3:07
- Meskell saves what could’ve been a touchdown on the kickoff right there. Great play by the Aussie!
—
1ST QUARTER: 3:18
HAWAII FIELD GOAL!
- Meskell converts a 41-yard kick to put Hawaii on the board. Warriors still trail 21-3 in the first.
—
1ST QUARTER: 4:33
- Huge play by Byrd to haul in a 51-yard bomb from McDonald. Offense hasn’t looked bad to start the game, but can’t afford anymore slip-ups.
—
1ST QUARTER: 4:57
UTAH STATE TOUCHDOWN!
- Hawaii’s offense can’t stay on the field and give the ball back to Utah State. The Aggies march down the field once more and go up 21-0 after a Bright touchdown run. It’s 21-0 for the visitors in the first quarter.
—
1ST QUARTER: 9:27
UTAH STATE TOUCHDOWN!
- Utah State scores again and it’s 14-0 already.
—
1ST QUARTER: 10:50
HAWAII INTERCEPTION!
- Another promising drive is stalled with a turnover, just the fifth interception of the season for McDonald.
1ST QUARTER: 11:54
UTAH STATE TOUCHDOWN!
- That didn’t take long. The Aggies are on the board first after a great pass by Love to Tarver. 7-0 for Utah State.
—
1ST QUARTER: 13:00
- Tough break for the Warriors as they fail to convert on fourth down. At least it was a promising opening drive.
—
1ST QUARTER: 15:00
- The Warriors will receive the opening. The 'Bows will look to open this game with a bang.
