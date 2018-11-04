Hawaii drops 4th-straight in 56-17 loss to Utah State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior football team suffered their fourth-straight loss at the hands on Utah State tonight, 56-17 in front of a crowd of 17,262 at Aloha Stadium.
The Aggies jumped out to an early 21-0 lead, eventually going into halftime up 28-3.
Utah State compiled 601 total yards juxtaposed to 390 for the Warriors. The Aggies ran for 426 rushing yards.
Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald threw for 331 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked three times.
For Utah State, Jordan Love threw for 127 yards and a score before leaving the game in favor of Henry Colombi.
Hawaii, now 6-5, are still one win away from bowl eligibility and have a bye week coming up before taking on UNLV at home.
