Flash flood warning posted for Hawaii Island; radar shows heavy rain, thunderstorms

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood warning has been posted for Hawaii Island after heavy rain was detected by radar Saturday evening.
Forecasters posted the warning for Hawaii Island which is slated to be in effect until 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
Around 5 p.m., forecasters said radar indicated heavy rain and thunderstorms upslope of Pololu and Waipio Valleys. Rainfall rates of up to three inches per hour were observed and Kawainui Stream reached a height of six feet, the NWS said.
Police also report flooding along Kohala Mountain Road, Kawaihae Road and near Waimea.
Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Pololu Valley, Kohala Ranch, Hawi, Halaula, Kamuela, Kapaau, Waimanu Valley, Puako and Waipio Valley.
A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring and that the public should avoid low-lying areas. Motorists and pedestrians are also reminded to not cross fast-flowing waters.
More unstable weather is expected this weekend due to instability in the atmosphere.
This story may be updated.
