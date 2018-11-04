Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein share Las Vegas lead

Lucas Glover was a stroke back after a 61 that he capped with his second eagle of the day. He eagled the par-5 13th on his opening nine, and closed with another eagle on the par-5 ninth. Glover was a stroke off the course record set by J.J. Henry in 2014 and matched by Rod Pampling in 2017. Chip Beck shot a tournament-record 59 in 1991 at Sunrise.