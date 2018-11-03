62-year-old man seriously injured in Ewa Beach townhouse fire

EWA BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 62-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after an early morning fire Saturday at an Ewa Beach townhouse.
EMS personnel treated the man for burns from the fire at 4:15 a.m.
The 62-year-old man, another adult male and minor female heard the working smoke alarm and were able to escape the unit.
The other occupants refused treatment.
Thirty-one personnel from nine units responded to the town house fire on Kilaha Street at around 4:20 a.m.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 5 a.m.
HECO arrived on scene to secure power to the singular unit involved.
HFD is investigating the cause of the fire and damage estimates have not yet been released.
HFD reminds the public to ensure your smoke alarms are working properly.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.