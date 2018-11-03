Trade winds increasing, along with the chance of heavier showers for the Big Island and Maui

Some unsettled weather will move in over the Big Island and East Maui over the weekend as an upper level disturbance edges closer from the northeast. This could bring some heavy rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms to those areas, while the rest of the islands will have enhanced trade wind showers. Big Island summits may also get a dusting of snow.
The unstable conditions are expected to continue into Sunday for the east end of the state. Meanwhile, trade winds will be breezy through Monday, bringing some of those showers to leeward areas on the smaller islands. More stable but still somewhat wet trade wind weather will take over on Monday.
Very little is going on in surf this weekend, with your best bet for waves out east with 2-4 footers. All other shores will be waist high at best. On Oahu, be aware of the box jellyfish influx; check with lifeguards or look for warning signs. The stronger trade winds will also keep the small craft advisory in effect for the waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
