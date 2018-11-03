Rainbow Wahine sweep past CSUN, 3-0

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team swept past CSUN in straight sets (25-23, 25-19, 25-20) on the road earlier this evening to pick up their 15th win of the season.
Led by McKenna Granato’s match-high 12 kills, the ‘Bows made easy work of a Matadors side that never held the lead through the entire first set of the match.
Natasha Burns added 10 kills of her own, her sixth-double-double of the season, as Faith Ma’afala and Norene Iosia combined for 35 assists.
The Matadors were led by Nicole Nevarez's 10 kills.
While the win over CSUN didn’t cause the Wahine much stress, Hawaii will have a quick turnaround against Long Beach State tomorrow night at the Walter Pyramid. First serve is set for 4 p.m. HT.
