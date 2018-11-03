Pearl City man accused of murdering uncle told police: ‘I had to kill him’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 31-year-old Pearl City man accused in the brutal murder of his uncle confessed to the killing and told police, “I was only defending myself," according to court documents.
Thomas Arakaki is charged with second-degree murder in the case. He made his initial appearance in court Friday, and his bail remains at $200,000.
Arakaki was arrested late Tuesday, after officers conducting a welfare check at a home on Hoohonua Street found the body of Arakaki’s uncle, 53-year-old Stanley Yamada.
Court documents said an officer who went into the home saw Arakaki sleeping on the floor and found Yamada’s body under blankets in the same bedroom. Yamada had injuries to the back of his head.
Police said when Arakaki was being arrested, he told officers, “I was only defending myself.”
He then told police: “I had to kill him because he was going to grab a gun and shoot me. I punched him and finished him off with a bat.”
Neighbors say Arakaki had a history of erratic behavior and run-ins with family members.
Yamada, a longtime ramp manager at Hawaiian Airlines, was remembered as kind and caring.
“He was about aloha, he was a person of giving," said neighbor Damien Leighnor. “Very shocked, confused ... knowing that a good person is gone and it’s like, ‘Why?’”
This story will be updated.
