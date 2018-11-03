Mililani wins OIA Open Division title, defeats Kahuku 28-7

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last season in the OIA title game, Mililani fell short in a loss to Kahuku, ending its hopes at an OIA championship.
Fast forward a year later, and the Trojans got their revenge over the Red Raiders in an impressive 28-7 victory in the OIA Open Division title game at Aloha Stadium.
Led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Mililani’s offense got things going from the first drive of the game with a 67-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel top Ryan Chang. Kahuku would answer back thanks to a Robert Sauvao touchdown pass to Mason Paulo, but that would be the last time the Red Raiders put any points on the board.
In a flash, Gabriel marched the Trojans into the end zone to score 14-straight points in a matter of minutes to go up 21-7 at halftime.
In the second half, it was business as usual for the Trojans as they tacked on another score for good measure.
Mililani’s defense held Kahuku to just 88 yards of total offense and an eye-popping -37 yards rushing. Gabriel threw for 374 yards, three touchdowns while throwing two interceptions.
Kahuku will take on Saint Louis in the state tournament while Mililani takes on Campbell.. Both games take place on Friday, November 16th at Aloha Stadium.
