On Kauai, there is such a thing as a free store (for teachers)

Lihue, KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Retired school teacher Elyse Litvack operates a store that’s a free zone for Kauai school teachers.
They don’t pay a penny when they shop for school supplies at the Kukui Grove Marketplace shop.
"They check out just like they would at a regular store except their bill is always zero," Litvack said.
Kumu's Cupboard offers books and just about any item a teacher needs.
"They pick up an inventory sheet which tells them how much of every item they can take off the shelf. And then they shop just like they would in a regular store," Litvack said.
Once a month, Kauai public, private and charter school teachers can shop in the store.
“It’s always exciting to go in there,” teacher Wendy Casillas said. “You can have a compiled list. You can go in and shop at ease knowing that you don’t have to pay out-of-pocket.”
Litvack and her friend Sharon Lasker opened Kumu’s Cupboard two years ago.
The non-profit uses grants, gifts and donations to buy the supplies.
“Occasionally, people do donate supplies. We have a few stores that have come in and helped with supplies,” Litvack said.
Casillas is one of 600 Kauai teachers who get their goods at Kumu's Cupboard.
"Whenever a teacher hears free, it's really helpful, so of course you're going to check it out," she said.
The store has added a lending center where teachers borrow microscopes and other tools, and a service center where they can work on projects free of charge.
Litvack posts teachers' thank you cards and letters on a bulletin board at the front of the store.
"I had a teacher say to me, 'The first time I shopped I went to my truck and cried.'"
The Kukui Grove Marketplace doesn’t charge Kumu’s Cupboard rent so it can focus its finances on providing teachers with what they need for free.
