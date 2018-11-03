Kamehameha Schools bused its seniors to Honolulu Hale to cast their ballots

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some high school seniors from Kamehameha Schools took a field trip Friday to cast their ballots.
The group of 18-year-olds lined up to vote at Honolulu Hale.
The trip was organized by 17-year-old Connor Kalahiki, who was born a day too late to take part in this year’s election.
He says that inspired him to get his classmates, who are of age, to vote.
“We really thought that it was important to get everyone aware that this is an election year,” Kalahiki said. “It’s important to get more Hawaiians out voting because we’re the least represented demographic in politics.”
Andrew Lai is the student activities leadership director at KS and he says every school should be helping their seniors to vote.
Lai says bringing the students to the polls is important because it teaches “them to be lifelong voters, so that they can have a voice and have a say.”
Kalahiki also organized a voter drive on campus a week ago.
The effort was in partnership with the Office of Election and the City Clerk’s Office.
