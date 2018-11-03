Inter-island Hawaiian Airlines flight experiences ‘engine malfunction’ during takeoff

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines flight 144 was about to take off when something went wrong early Saturday afternoon.
A Hawaii News Now employee was on board flight 144 and he says the pilot came on the intercom and said there was “a major malfunction with the engine.”
The plane was towed back to the gate at Lihue Airport.
The Boeing 712 was scheduled to depart at 1:11 p.m.
Passengers were asked to deplane the aircraft.
Firetrucks were on scene.
This story is being updated.
