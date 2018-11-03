Ige, Hirono cast ballots as Hawaii’s early voting deadline nears

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Governor David Ige, his wife Dawn and Sen. Mazie Hirono were among those who cast ballots at Honolulu Hale on Friday, one day ahead of the early voting deadline before Tuesday's general election.
State elections officials say more than 160,000 residents have already cast early ballots in Hawaii, either by mail or in person.
Early walk-in voting locations are scheduled to close on Saturday. The full list of early voting locations can be found on the state Office of Elections website.
Nationally, the Associated Press reported Friday that a total of more than 30 million Americans had already cast early ballots, surpassing the 2014 early totals and suggesting a high overall turnout for contests that could define the final two years of President Donald Trump's term.
Sen. Hirono, a staunch and vocal critic of President Trump who is running for re-election against newcomer Ron Curtis, says voter turnout is more important now than than ever before.
"We need checks and balances in our country, and right now, there's no 'check' in what I call this runaway (presidency) and all of his really wrong priorities," said Sen. Hirono.
Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 6 p.m. Anyone who has not yet registered to vote can still do so on election day.
