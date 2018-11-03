Hawaii makes easy work of HPU, 81-45

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior basketball team did not disappoint in an exhibition matchup against Hawaii Pacific University (HPU) this evening at the Stan Sheriff Center in a 81-45 blowout victory.
In Hawaii's unofficial tip-off to the 2018 season, the Warriors shot an outstanding 60 percent from the field while limiting the Sharks to just 29 percent on the night.
Led by junior forward Zigmar Raimo’s 20 points and eight boards, Hawaii took a 20 point lead in the first half, eventually going into the break up 41-23.
Jack Purchase pitched in a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Eddie Stansberry made his Warrior debut with 10 points.
The Warriors now turn their attention to the its regular-season opener next week against Portland on Friday, Nov. 9 in the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. HT at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.