‘Halawa’ the wallaby euthanized at zoo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wallaby captured in Halawa in February and kept at the Honolulu Zoo has been euthanized, the city said Friday.
The wallaby, nicknamed “Halawa,” was recently injured after apparently getting into a fight with another animal.
“The wallaby arrived in poor condition at the zoo in February and had been treated for various health issues during its time there,” the city said, in a statement.
“The latest health issue took its toll, and with recovery deemed unlikely, the zoo made the decision to euthanize in order to end the animal’s suffering.”
In February, the wallaby was captured at the Halawa Correctional Facility, where it sought refuge after getting injured.
The state said over the last 15 years, at least two other wallabies have been injured and undergone rehab at the zoo.
Wallabies are native to Australia, but have been been spotted in the islands. In 2009, Hawaii wildlife experts estimated there was a population of about 40 wallabies on Oahu.
They were said to have formed colonies from Nuuanu to Halawa Valley, and even Kalihi Valley.
