Early voting numbers predict low voter turnout for general election

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the general election just four days away, preliminary numbers show turnout has not improved much since the last gubernatorial election.
Early Walk-in voting ends tomorrow and so far, 21 percent of Oahu's 500,163 registered voters cast their ballots. The same for Maui County. Kauai County reported 23 percent ballots cast so far and 24 percent of Hawaii county's voters participated in early walk-in and absentee mail-in voting.
Toan Doran was one of many voters who were surprised with the speed of early walk-in voting Friday afternoon at Honolulu Hale. He says he was in and out in 5 minutes. All it takes is your ID, filling out a short form, and maybe a little standing in line.
"I Wish more people cared about voting. I mean, this is our civic duty and a lot of people around the world would give their left arm to do what we are able to do," said Doran
The low voter turnout numbers aren't all that surprising to experts -- Hawaii ranked dead last in voter turnout during the 2016 election.
"It's going to be business as usual. Even by Hawaii standards, this here locally is a tremendously boring election," said Hawaii News now political analyst Colin Moore. Moore says even when there's no dramatic race or hot button ballot issue, voting in every election is still important. If nothing else, it's just good practice.
"That's what we would really like to see young people do is to make voting a habit like you make going to the gym a habit. You just need to think of yourself as always a voter," added Moore.
