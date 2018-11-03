Crews work to repair damaged sewer line, snarling traffic on Kuhio Hwy.

WAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Traffic is backed up Friday on Kuhio Highway near Leho Drive, while crews work to repair a damaged sewer line.
At least 1,000 gallons of wastewater spilled from the damaged sewer line early Thursday evening.
Kauai County officials say a Honda SUV was heading northbound on the highway Thursday evening when it drove over a manhole cover, which was dislodged from the spill.
The manhole caused damages to the car and EMT personnel treated the 63-year-old passenger for pain to her arm.
A portion of the outer northbound lane of Kuhio Highway will remain closed until Saturday night as crews finish repairs.
Drivers should expect severe traffic delays and officials are asking the public to avoid the area.
Officials are warning people to stay out of the Wailua River near Kuhio Highway because of the spill.
