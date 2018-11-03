Community volunteers gathered to spruce up Moanalua High School

SALT LAKE (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 50 volunteers donated their time to spruce up Moanalua High School Saturday morning.
Moanalua staff partnered with Kaiser Permanente employees to work on campus improvement projects like re-striping parking stall lines.
"We’re grateful to Kaiser Permanente for generously donating their time and resources to help our school restore our open spaces and common areas used by students and staff every day,” said Robin Martin, principal of Moanalua High School.
Moanalua’s community workday marks Kaiser’s sixth campus project this year.
“Moanalua High School is a close neighbor to our Moanalua Medical Center and Mapunapuna Medical Office," said David Underriner, president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals, Hawaii Region. "We’re excited to have the opportunity to give back so close to home.”
Kaiser Permanente funded the workday and provided lunch for volunteers.
Workdays like this one are possible thanks to a partnership between Kaiser Permanente and Hawaii 3R’s.
Hawaii 3R’s is an organization that seeks to complete meaningful projects at Hawaii’s schools and was founded by the late U.S. Senator Daniel Inouye.
