Campbell earns state title berth over Farrington, 42-26

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Campbell Sabers came to play and took down Farrington High School in the 3rd place game of the OIA Open Division playoffs, winning by a score of 42-26.
Freshman QB Blaine Hipa got the start for Campbell and threw four touchdown passes in front of the crowd at Aloha Stadium.
Farrington made a larte comneback bid in the fourth quarter with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Richard Tagatase to Selau Kalani and would go on to recover an onside kick moments later, but Campbell’s defense stood strong and closed out the win.
The Sabers are in the state tournament for second time in three years and will play the OIA’s champion, Mililani, on Friday, Nov. 16.
