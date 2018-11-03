Calling all security personnel: Navy is hiring

PEARL HARBOR (HawaiiNewsNow) - Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam is looking to hire more than 40 security guards at its upcoming job fair Monday.
Interested? Make sure to bring your resume and qualified applicants may be interviewed on the spot.
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen as well as a high school graduate or have equivalent educational experience.
You must also be able to pass a physical exam and drug test, have a valid driver’s license, and will need to obtain and maintain a secret clearance.
The fair will be held at the Fed Fire Headquarters at 650 Center Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
For more information, call 808-474-6186.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.