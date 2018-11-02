What’s Trending: Giant wave pool, flag football touchdown, cat crawls under door

What’s Trending: Giant wave pool, flag football touchdown, cat crawls under door
November 2, 2018 at 11:14 AM HST - Updated November 2 at 11:14 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For today’s trending, a giant contraption in Australia is creating monster waves. Engineers are currently trying to upgrade it to create eight-foot waves.

Also, a running back for a flag football team makes scores his first touchdown in a very unusual way. The quarterback handed the ball off to his teammate but goes the wrong way! He turned around though and ended scoring at the end.

Lastly, a viral video shows a cat does his best to crawl underneath a door.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.