Trade winds picking up speed, more showers possible this weekend

For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island as the trade winds pick up speed. Surf is going to be rather quiet for the next few days, with chest-high sets at best for north and east shores, and 1-3 footers for west and south shores. A small west to northwest swell is expected late Sunday. On Oahu, the monthly box jellyfish influx is expected, so look for warning signs or check with lifeguards before going into the water.