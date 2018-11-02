Trade winds picking up, more rain on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will be picking up over the weekend, peaking Saturday, then easing up Sunday. An unstable rain prone air mass will be moving in from the east. Scattered windward showers are expected to pick up tonight through Sunday. Heavy rain with thunderstorms are possible for the east end of the state. Drier conditions are due back Monday.
The current northwest swell will continue to subside through the rest of the week. The next source of swell will be associated with a low currently developing a broad area of strong to near gale-force winds through Friday. We should begin to see a small increase this Sunday out of the west-northwest, and the swell is expected to peak out of the northwest direction Monday at moderate levels.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.