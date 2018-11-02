Sunrise Open House: Windward Oahu, Pearl City, Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today, let’s look at homes in the $700,000 to $800,000 price range across Oahu.
We’ll start on the Windward side and make our way west.
There’s a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on the market in Kaneohe: $789,500.
It’s an 1,100-square-foot home on Apapane Street.
It’s on a big lot that’s backed up to a canal in a quiet little neighborhood.
This one will go fast.
Next stop, Pearl City at $749,000.
This one has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage.
It was built back in 1987 and was last sold for $124,000 back in 1994, so the value has gone way up!
And finally, a $729,000 home in Kapolei.
Four bedrooms in this one and a bonus room.
There’s also a big carport, fresh paint and new wall-to-wall carpeting in every bedroom.
That gives you an idea of what you’ll get in different areas, if you’ve got a budget below $800,000
If you’re looking for your dream home, make sure to get out to an open house this weekend.
