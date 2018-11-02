Rapa Nui cultural treasurers on display at Bishop Museum

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 150 cultural treasures and other artifacts from Rapa Nui will be on display at Bishop Museum starting this weekend.
A full-sized, 8-foot-tall model of the moai “Hoa Haka-na-nai’a” is among the items in the exhibit.
It’s an ancestral statue from Easter Island.
There will also be an immersive rock garden and other cultural art.
It is the first time the items are on display at the museum.
“Rapa Nui: The Untold Stories of Easter Island” opens Saturday. The exhibit runs until May.
