Needles found in Twizzlers Halloween candy in Mass.

MARSHFIELD, MA (WBZ/CNN) - It’s sometimes believed to be an old wives' tale, but people in Massachusetts said after Halloween on Wednesday that they found needles in their children’s candy.
Now police are telling parents to throw out any Twizzlers collected in the town of Marshfield.
Authorities are investigating after two packages of the Twizzlers Twists had sewing needles in them.
Police were alerted about the tainted candy by a woman after she found a piece inside her 3-year-old grandson's trick-or-treat bag.
"I would like to think that there was a problem at the factory,” said Carol Keating, the grandmother. “And if that's the case, I'm even more worried now. God knows how many are out there."
Police said anyone caught handing out contaminated candy could face five years in state prison.
No arrests have yet been made.
Copyright 2018 WBZ via CNN. All rights reserved.