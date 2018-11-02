Man cited for chumming water off Haleiwa to attract sharks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state Department of Land and Natural Resources cited a Pupukea man on Thursday for chumming the water off Haleiwa to attract sharks.
The DLNR said at around 10:30 a.m., officers saw the man, 35-year-old Marden Ribeiro, on a commercial shark diving boat holding a bucket and throwing fish into the ocean. Several sharks then appeared.
Officers determined that the boat was in state ocean waters. Activities relating to feeding sharks in state waters are prohibited with very few exceptions.
Chumming the water is a petty misdemeanor punishable by fines and jail time.
The DLNR said Ribeiro was on a North Shore Shark Adventures boat. On its website, the company says it does not chum the water and that it instead allows the sound of its boat engines to attract sharks.
