Hometown Hero: Small businessowner shares love for sailing with kids — at no cost

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nakoa Prejean has been around sailing canoes his whole life and says there is no greater satisfaction than sharing what he loves with children in our hometown completely free of charge.
“I never really understood when I was young. My uncle them, they always told me, ‘There’s going to come a point where you will have to teach this and when you’re young.’ All I wanted to do is build boats,” Prejean said.
"I wanted to race and go fast, I don’t care about teaching. I want to have fun. Then one day the light goes on, and you’re like wow, I get it. You do a keiki program with 20 four-year-olds and they’re all over the wa’a and you’re like OK, I get it.”
Prejean’s passion for sailing canoes began in the 1987 when his family started a non-profit organization called the Hawaiian Sailing Canoe Association.
Today, the HSCA still flourishes, organizing sailing canoe races statewide. Its mission is to practice and preserve Hawaiian culture, skills and values.
"It’s just an amazing time out on the water and just reconnecting and doing something that was so traditionally influenced and tied in with how our ancestors were able to come to these areas,” Prejean said.
Prejean began his own small business 15 years ago called Hawaiian Ocean Adventures, and currently operates out of Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, giving visitors a taste of Hawaii through ancient Hawaiian traditions.
"You can go and ride a catamaran anywhere in the world. You can rent a wind surfer in Belize, in Spain, in California, in Hawaii. But an actual, traditional Hawaiian sailing canoe ... is very specific to Hawaii and to Polynesia. So to be able to offer that opportunity, to share that part of our culture is very important to me,” said Prejean.
Prejean says even more satisfying is being able to use his profits from his small business to fund his non-profit, Kawaipuna Foundation, where he takes local kids out on canoes he makes himself every month. He took more than 500 children out for free rides this past summer.
"We do it from all levels, from the little manini keiki and they're too little, they can't even go out on the water, so we just let them crawl all over the waa and they'll hang out, sometimes they just cruise and nap on the boat and they play and they get to check it out and see,” he said.
Prejean said "it is very humbling” to be named as a Hometown Hero.
“Honestly I don't consider myself a hero. There are many other kupuna who have come before us that have helped lay the groundwork for what we do, so I think it's fortunate that we have that opportunity to do what we love to do and pass it on."
