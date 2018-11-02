HECO asks Oahu customers to conserve to prevent outages

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Please conserve.
That’s the message HECO has for Oahu customers Thursday as hot weather drives up demand.
Exacerbating the problem: Several generators are offline.
“To help us meet demand and avoid outages, we need you to turn off lights, limit use of AC and try not to use stoves, ovens and dryers until after 8 p.m.," HECO said on Twitter.
HECO is also asking residents to delay hot showers, laundry and dishwashing.
“We thank our customers for their patience,” HECO said, in a news release. “We understand the evening hours are an especially inconvenient time to cut back on electricity and we appreciate everyone’s help.”
The utility also said that it’s asked larger commercial customers to reduce electricity usage.
There have been no reports of outages linked to the high demand.
This story will be updated.
