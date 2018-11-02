Hawaii brothers who played professional baseball sentenced to federal prison

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (HawaiiNewsNow) -Two brothers from Hawaii who played professional baseball were sentenced Thursday to federal prison for insurance fraud.
Justin Wayne, a former Florida Marlins pitcher, and Hawkeye Wayne, who played for the Seattle Mariners, owned a urine testing lab in Florida that took part in a billing scam.
Prosecutors said a drug treatment center delivered patients’ urine samples to them for unneeded testing. Then, they billed insurance companies and kicked back part of the proceeds.
Justin, a Punahou School graduate, was sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Hawkeye, an 'Iolani School graduate, received a five-year sentence.
They don’t have to report to prison until March, and their sentences could possibly be reduced.
They also turned over $3.8 million in reimbursement.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.