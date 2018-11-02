Hawaii brothers who played professional baseball sentenced to federal prison

Prosecutors say they were part of an insurance fraud scheme.

Florida Marlins' Justin Wayne during a game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (WILFREDO LEE)
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (HawaiiNewsNow) -Two brothers from Hawaii who played professional baseball were sentenced Thursday to federal prison for insurance fraud.

Justin Wayne, a former Florida Marlins pitcher, and Hawkeye Wayne, who played for the Seattle Mariners, owned a urine testing lab in Florida that took part in a billing scam.

Prosecutors said a drug treatment center delivered patients’ urine samples to them for unneeded testing. Then, they billed insurance companies and kicked back part of the proceeds.

Justin, a Punahou School graduate, was sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Hawkeye, an 'Iolani School graduate, received a five-year sentence.

They don’t have to report to prison until March, and their sentences could possibly be reduced.

They also turned over $3.8 million in reimbursement.

