Forecast: Trades picking up speed ahead of more unsettled weather

Trade winds will gradually increase through Saturday, with just a few morning showers for windward and mauka showers Friday. However, unsettled weather is expected for the Big Island and perhaps Maui starting Friday night as a disturbance approaches from the east. There’s the potential for heavy showers and maybe even some thunderstorms, mainly for the Big Island, along with snow showers for the summits. Trade winds will become rather breezy over the weekend as well.
For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island as the trade winds pick up speed. Surf is going to be rather quiet for the next few days, with chest-high sets at best for north and east shores, and 1-3 footers for west and south shores. A small west to northwest swell is expected late Sunday. On Oahu, the monthly box jellyfish influx is expected, so look for warning signs or check with lifeguards before going into the water.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.