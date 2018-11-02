EU stress tests show banks more robust against a crisis

This year's scenario, run by the European Central Bank and the European Banking Authority, involved a bigger shortfall in economic output than last time in 2016. Banks faced a 2.7 percent fall in economic output over three years, plus a ferocious bear market in stocks and steep declines in house prices. The scenario attempts to capture some of the known risks to the European economy, including those associated with Britain leaving the European Union and a sudden drop in Sweden's sky-high house prices.