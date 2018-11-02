By 2050, there will be 10B people on the planet. Here’s how to feed them

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - By 2050, the world’s population is expected to hit a 10 billion.
How will we feed all of those people — without killing the planet in the process?
A new study co-authored by a University of Hawaii professor and published in the journal Nature says the answer is multi-faceted: Humans will have to shift toward plant-based diets, dramatically reduce food loss and waste and improve farming practices and technologies.
“The study suggests that among other changes, we need to eat more plants and less meat,” said Kimberly Carlson, an assistant professor of natural resources and environmental management at the University of Hawaii. “Such ‘flexitarian’ diets are key for mitigating climate change and staying within planetary boundaries.”
A move to more plant-based diets globally could reduce greenhouse gases emitted during food production by more than half, the study says, and reduce other environmental impacts associated with the meat industry.
Not doing anything to change how food is consumed and processed, meanwhile, would mean that the environmental impacts of food production could increase by 50 to 90 percent.
