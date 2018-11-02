Big Island police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of 6-year-old

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police are investigating the death of a 6-year-old Kailua-Kona boy as “suspicious.”
Police said the boy was unconscious when he was taken to the Kailua Fire Station about 4:30 p.m. on Halloween by family members.
“The child was reportedly involved in an incident at an apartment complex” on Manawalea Street, police said.
He was taken to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m.
Police said the boy’s injuries were not consistent with an accident.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine his cause of death.
Further details were not immediately available.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Jerome Manuel at (808) 326-4646, extension 262.
This story will be updated.
