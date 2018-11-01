UNC men’s basketball to play Warriors in 2020

"We're thrilled to have North Carolina play here once again," head coach Eran Ganot said in a statement. "To be able to compete against a premier program with a Hall of Fame Coach (Roy Williams) is tremendous for our program and for our awesome fans. Our non-conference strength of schedule has improved each year, including this year with a slate of seven nationally-televised games. To have a marque opponent already lined up for 2020 bodes well for us to continue this trend."