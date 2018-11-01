UNC men’s basketball to play Warriors in 2020

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of North Carolina men’s basketball team is coming back to Honolulu.
The Tar Heels will play against the Rainbow Warrior basketball team at the Stan Sheriff Center on November 20, 2020, according to a University of Hawaii press release.
"We're thrilled to have North Carolina play here once again," head coach Eran Ganot said in a statement. "To be able to compete against a premier program with a Hall of Fame Coach (Roy Williams) is tremendous for our program and for our awesome fans. Our non-conference strength of schedule has improved each year, including this year with a slate of seven nationally-televised games. To have a marque opponent already lined up for 2020 bodes well for us to continue this trend."
The game will mark the sixth meeting between the schools with four of the five previous contests coming in Honolulu. The last time Hawaii played UNC came in 2016 when the Tar Heels defeated the ‘Bows 83-68.
