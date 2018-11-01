Forecast: Trades building, surf dropping

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will build over the next couple of days. The trades will peak at moderate to locally breezy levels this weekend, then ease early next week as a cold front passes by to the north of the area. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the period, with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time. A more rain prone airmass is expected over the eastern end of the state Friday night through the weekend, bringing rather wet weather particularly to windward areas, along with the potential for some locally heavy rainfall and even thunderstorms.
The current northwest swell will continue to . The next source of swell will be associated with a low currently developing in the northwest pacific. Models are showing a broad area of strong to near gale-force winds Thursday through Friday. We should begin to see a small increase next Sunday out of the west-northwest, and the swell is expected to peak out of the northwest direction Monday at moderate levels. Surf associated with this source should remain below advisory levels.
