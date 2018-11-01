Trade winds to build with a few windward showers

Trade winds will be building over the next few days as an area of high pressure far northeast of the islands strengthens. The winds could actually become locally breezy by the weekend before tapering off early next week. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, mainly nights and mornings.
Looking ahead a bit, a new disturbance is expected to build a bit Friday night and Saturday which will bring a higher chance of showers, especially for Maui and the Big Island, where thunderstorms may be a possibility, although it will be a little wetter for windward areas of the smaller islands as well. A more stable airmass will return again around Monday.
At the beach, a northwest swell is declining and surf has dropped below advisory levels, although we could still have some head-high sets on the north shores. The south shore surf has finally returned to normal levels, while east shores will remain small to moderate. If you’re on Oahu’s south shore, check with the lifeguards and look for warning signs as we begin the monthly box jellyfish influx.
