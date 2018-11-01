State Supreme Court rules those who solicit prostitutes can wipe record

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Supreme Court issued a ruling this week that eases the punishment for people who solicit prostitutes.
Under current state law, prostitutes and those who solicit prostitutes are punished differently. Those who receive money for sex can get the charge cleared from their record and it’s called a deferral. But those who pay money for sex, often referred to as “Johns” can’t.
The ruling from the Hawaii Supreme Court says that is not fair and “Johns” should be able clear their records too.
Kathryn Xian, Executive Director for the Pacific Alliance to Stop Slavery, sees prostitutes as victims and said the buyers deserve harsher penalties.
“The Hawai’i Supreme Court exercised erroneous justice here, in favor of the driving force behind the market of selling women and girls for sex. I find it pretty disgusting and deplorable,” Xian said.
Defense attorney Victor Bakke said it’s a complicated issue and the law can only do so much.
“To solve this problem it’s very simple, they just have to go back and say you cannot get a deferral for prostitution. That’s it. The problem was they split it, they said the prostitution can get a deferral, but the John can’t,” Bakke said.
Bakke said fairness often comes down to the prosecutors.
“If they arrest some poor girl who’s strung out on drugs, who’s being pimped and is 15-years-old, then don’t charge her! They have prosecutorial discretion. But when they get the 30-year-old who’s hassling tourists and damaging Hawaii’s reputation, they can charge her and guess what, she won’t be able to get a deferral because the law doesn’t allow for it," Bakke said.
“With regard to, I would have to say, insidious attempts by defense attorneys to safeguard the bad acts of a few men out there in our community who drive the market for the selling women and girls for sex, this ruling is going to be a dark spot in Hawaii’s history,” Xian said.
Bakke said the ruling will likely cause the legislature to revise the existing law.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.