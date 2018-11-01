Police investigating apparent hit-and-run crash in Makiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Authorities have shut down both directions of Wilder Avenue in Makiki on Thursday morning as they investigate an apparent hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
Emergency Medical Services said a 27-year-old man was critically injured in the crash that happened just before 4 a.m.
Honolulu police said the driver — described by witnesses as a Polynesian-looking man in his 30s with a scruffy beard — was in a white panel van last seeing going in the makai-bound direction of Punahou Street.
Speed is likely a factor, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.
In the meantime, Wilder Avenue remains shut down in both directions between Alexander Street and Halekula Way as officials continue their investigation.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.