Police investigating apparent hit-and-run crash in Makiki

Both directions of Wilder Avenue are shut down as the investigation continues.

By HNN Staff | November 1, 2018 at 5:11 AM HST - Updated November 1 at 5:38 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Authorities have shut down both directions of Wilder Avenue in Makiki on Thursday morning as they investigate an apparent hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

Emergency Medical Services said a 27-year-old man was critically injured in the crash that happened just before 4 a.m.

Honolulu police said the driver — described by witnesses as a Polynesian-looking man in his 30s with a scruffy beard — was in a white panel van last seeing going in the makai-bound direction of Punahou Street.

Speed is likely a factor, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

In the meantime, Wilder Avenue remains shut down in both directions between Alexander Street and Halekula Way as officials continue their investigation.

