Ohio priest impregnated, had relationship with 17-year-old alter girl, prosecutor says

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WBNS/CNN) - An Ohio neighborhood has been rocked by a church sex abuse scandal.
Authorities in Athens County say a priest impregnated a teenager.
Some who attend Holy Catholic Church are now in shock.
They cannot believe Father Henry Christopher Foxhoven, who started at the church three years ago, could be involved in a sex crime.
The victim, according to prosecutors, was an altar girl.
The identity of the victim has not been revealed.
Sondra Handa, lives directly across from the church.
She's attended for the past three years because, she says, of Father Foxhoven.
"We all just loved him, everybody did, that's why this is such a shock," Handa said.
Foxhoven had a room at the church.
It was there prosecutors say, he had sex with the 17-year-old and impregnated her.
Investigators said they have the evidence to prove it.
“More than eight used condoms, countless bottles of lubricant, (and) male enhancement drugs,” said Keller Blackburn a prosecutor in the case.
Those who knew the priest say his relationship was an open secret around town.
“I was told that she wanted to be a nun, and he was going to help her and that is why they were together so much,” Handa said.
The prosecutor said on at least two occasions, the local police stopped the priest’s car after midnight with him and the girl inside.
But police had no reason to suspect anything, so nothing was done.
Meanwhile, those who live near the church said priests who hurt children need to pay a higher price.
"There's not enough penalties to make sure that someone doesn't do it again," said Dustin Moore, a father of four.
Father Foxhoven faces eight charges of sexual battery. If convicted on those charges, he could face 40 years in prison.
Copyright 2018 WBNS via CNN. All rights reserved.