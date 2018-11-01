A new music video celebrates the 25th anniversary of Israel Kamakawiwo‘ole’s album Facing Future

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Thursday marks the 25th anniversary of Facing Future, the second solo album by iconic Hawaiian artist Israel Kamakawiwo’ole, also known as IZ.
To celebrate, Mountain Apple Company released a brand new music video for one of the songs on the album, “White Sandy Beach.”
The video, shot at Turtle Bay on Oahu’s North Shore, offers a nostalgic feel, showcasing a woman relaxing on the beach through the day and into sunset.
Facing Future is the no.1 selling album in the history of Hawaiian music.
IZ’s record went platinum in the United States and double platinum in Europe.
His music has also widely been used in commercials, television shows and major motion pictures.
