Man accused of stealing from Maui soccer team changes plea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui man accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a youth soccer league changed his plea in court Thursday.
Riki Maeda, former treasurer of the league, is now pleading guilty.
Prosecutors say Maeda stole more than $180,000 from the league.
According to court documents, he wrote unauthorized checks to himself and forged the signatures of other league officials who had authority over the checking account.
