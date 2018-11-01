Local Oahu surfer bests international competitors, wins HIC Pro

SUNSET BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congratulations are in order for an Oahu North Shore native who won the HIC Pro Wednesday.
Kiron Jabour was the only Hawaii surfer in the final and he scored 14 points to defeat the competition from Brazil and Tahiti.
More than 110 surfers competed in the competition.
The HIC Pro is a World Surf League qualifying series, which is presented by Vans.
As the local qualifier competition, the top nine finishers in the HIC Pro secured a spot in the Vans Triple Crown, which kicks off in Haleiwa on Nov. 12.
