Kamehameha Schools suspends plan to remove Enchanted Lake waterfowl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In response to community outrage, Kamehameha Schools has suspended plans to remove geese and ducks from a property it owns in Enchanted Lake.
The birds have been a fixture at the two-acre site on Keolu Drive for many years.
Neighbors were surprised when a pest control company showed up on Monday and residents got upset as word quickly spread on social media.
“They’re relaxing to just watch and they’re cute. The children love them. They’ve come here for years and years to feed these birds and we just don’t want to see them go,” said Enchanted Lake resident Stephen Kofsky.
A spokesperson for Kamehameha Schools said officials have been receiving complaints about aggressive behavior and animal waste. There are also concerns about the safety of the people feeding the roughly 20 animals.
The school issued the following statement:
Neighbors say that if the birds are moved, they’ll likely just fly back to the same spot.
To submit comments to Kamehameha Schools, email ksinfo@ksbe.edu
