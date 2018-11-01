Kamehameha Schools suspends plan to remove Enchanted Lake waterfowl

The birds have been a fixture at the two-acre site on Keolu Drive for many years.

In response to community outrage, Kamehameha Schools has suspended plans to get rid of geese and ducks on a parcel it owns in Enchanted Lake.
October 31, 2018

Neighbors were surprised when a pest control company showed up on Monday and residents got upset as word quickly spread on social media.

“They’re relaxing to just watch and they’re cute. The children love them. They’ve come here for years and years to feed these birds and we just don’t want to see them go,” said Enchanted Lake resident Stephen Kofsky.

A spokesperson for Kamehameha Schools said officials have been receiving complaints about aggressive behavior and animal waste. There are also concerns about the safety of the people feeding the roughly 20 animals.

The school issued the following statement:

“KS has taken steps to remove non-native ducks, geese and chickens from our property in the Enchanted Lake area. However, it has recently been brought to our attention that many community members would like to find re-homing options for these animals. In light of this, we are suspending our removal efforts while we work with the community to find the best solution for these animals.”
Neighbors say that if the birds are moved, they’ll likely just fly back to the same spot.

To submit comments to Kamehameha Schools, email ksinfo@ksbe.edu

