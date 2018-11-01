30K gallons of sewage water spilled in St. Louis Heights

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over 30,000 gallons of sewage water overflowed onto St. Louis Heights Drive from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.
Officials are urging the public to stay out of Manoa Stream as 12,530 gallons entered storm drains that empty into the stream.
The Department of Environmental Services crew had to dig out a manhole to release asphalt and rocks that were clogging the pipe.
Crews arrived at the site around 7 p.m. and didn’t finish until nearly 16 hours later at 10:30 a.m. the next morning.
Environmental Services officials notified the state Department of Health and are continuing to disinfect the area and take water samples.
