Police searching for escaped inmate from Waiawa Correctional Facility

WAIAWA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jason Otto Soriano, an inmate at Waiawa Correctional Facility, is reported missing Tuesday night.
WCF officials noted Soriano was missing from a 7 p.m. headcount so they locked down the facility, did a ground search and notified the authorities.
It is not known how he left the facility.
Soriano is 37-years-old, 160 pounds, and 5-feet-6-inches.
He has brown eyes and brown hair, but he shaves his head.
He is a minimum custody inmate serving time behind bars for driving a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
Soriano’s next parole hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2020.
If you see him, please call 911.
