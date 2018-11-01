HUD report: Hawaii sees fewer homeless veterans this year compared to last

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Veteran homelessness in Hawaii has dropped by 13.5 percent since last year.
That’s according to a new report released Thursday by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development.
The report said there are 532 homeless veterans statewide in 2018 — down from 615 in 2017.
More than 400 of the homeless veterans are in Honolulu. But that number is also down nearly 9.5 percent, according to the latest data.
HUD said the number of veterans who are homeless nationwide is down more than 5 percent.
“We owe it to our veterans to make certain they have a place to call home,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson, in a statement. “We’ve made great strides in our efforts to end veteran homelessness, but we still have a lot of work to do to ensure those who wore our nation’s uniform have access to stable housing.”
HUD compiled its report using data from communities’ annual “point-in-time” homeless count.
According to Hawaii’s most recent count, homelessness statewide dropped nearly 10 percent compared to last year. Volunteers counted 6,530 homeless people – 690 less people than they counted last year.
