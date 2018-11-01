Hawaii’s Bordon named as semifinalist for Wuerffel Trophy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Warrior long snapper Noah Borden has been named as a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy.
The trophy is awarded to a player who exemplifies exemplary community service, athletic performance and academic achievement.
Borden entered this season as a three-time academic all-Mountain West selection.
The formal announcement of the 2018 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation's press conference in New York City on December 4.
Past winners of the award are: Rudy Niswanger - LSU - 2005; Joel Penton - Ohio State - 2006; Paul Smith - Tulsa - 2008; Tim Tebow - Florida - 2008; Tim Hiller - Western Michigan - 2009; Sam Acho - Texas - 2010; Barrett Jones - Alabama - 2011; Matt Barkley - USC - 2012; Gabe Ikard - Oklahoma - 2013; Deterrian Shackelford - Ole Miss - 2014; Ty Darlington - Oklahoma - 2015; Trevor Knight - Texas A&M - 2016; Courtney Love - Kentucky - 2017.
