Drier conditions should be a treat for Halloween night

Drier and more stable conditions are moving over the island chain and all but eliminating the chance for any heavy showers or thunderstorms for Halloween night. Winds will also be light, which will allow for some afternoon showers for leeward areas, but most of those should diminish after sundown. Otherwise it should be generally dry for trick-or-treating.
Trade winds will be moving back in Thursday and into the weekend as the upper trough responsible for Tuesday’s heavy rains moves away and a surface trough weakens. The only change coming up is some wetter weather for windward and mauka areas, mainly for Maui and the Big Island, as another upper disturbance develops, this time to the east.
Surf is quieting down, with a northwest swell dropping below advisory levels. East shore surf will come in at low to moderate heights for the remainder of the week, while surf for south shores will be back to normal -- in other words, small -- for the foreseeable future. On Oahu, it’s time for the monthly box jellyfish invasion.
